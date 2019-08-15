Ex-boyfriend of Diane Kruger confirmed his romance with actress jodie Turner Smith

Photos of the pair appeared on the page Jodi in Instagram, earlier lovers did not comment concerning his novel and publish pictures.

Two people who love each other,

— signed the 30-year-old Jody, who under Joshua for 11 years. According to media reports, they started Dating back in 2018 and first appeared together in public in October, becoming the guests of the 40th anniversary of Asher. Later, the couple was photographed together on a walk in Los Angeles: holding hands, the lovers went to the cafe.

Joshua Jackson and Jody Turner-Smilecam 2018, Joshua had another girlfriend — also an actress and also miss Smith, Alyssa Julia Smith, whom he dated for a few months. And the most famous and long novel Jackson had a relationship with Diane Kruger.

