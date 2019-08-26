Ex-boyfriend of Lady Gaga has replaced her in the face star writer
As reported by US Weekly, the karino has a new girlfriend — she has been stellar publicist Robin brown. This publication confirmed by several insiders.
The name brown in the entertainment industry, of course, is not as loud as Lady Gaga. However, the stars of the first magnitude know her — she worked alongside Orlando bloom, Ryan Gosling, Jared Letto, Daniel Craig, Chris Hemsworth, Benicio Del Toro and many others. With Christian Carino, who was an agent of Lady Gaga and knows show business from the inside, she is clearly a lot in common.
Recall that on the novel of Lady Gaga and Christian became known in February of 2017, when they came together for the super bowl. The stadium NRG Stadium Gaga and karino were holding hands and kissing. Lovers confirmed their engagement in October 2018. The rumors about the breakup Gaga and karino appeared after the presentation of the Grammy 2019, where the singer came alone and without her engagement ring on her finger. She also didn’t mention Christian in his acceptance speech at the ceremony, when he received the Golden gramophone for the song Shallow soundtrack to the film “a Star is born”. Before the singer and her boyfriend have always attended all the events together. In February, the representative of Lady Gaga officially confirmed that the couples relationship came to an end.