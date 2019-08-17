Ex-boyfriend of Paris Hilton has blocked a tattoo with her name image gorilla
In November last year it became known that Paris Hilton broke off the engagement with her fiance. After a few months, insiders said that Chris Zylka had intended to return former lover, but as you can see, it is not work, and the actor has decided to get rid of a tattoo with her name. However, instead of having to make the inscription, he blocked the image of the gorilla.
Tattoo artist Katrina Despotovic told the publication Page Six that the new tattoo Chris has philosophical overtones: “He explained that the gorilla is a peaceful animal. He loves them. It’s his favorite animals”. She also added that the name Paris Hilton written in the disney font, not only reminded the actor about the breakup, but in General not in keeping with his style and character.
We will remind, about the affair of Paris with the star of the series “Left behind” became known in 2017. In January of last year, Zilka did sweetheart proposal of marriage and presented her with an engagement ring worth $ 2 million. Throughout the year, the socialite was preparing for a luxurious wedding ceremony that never took place. According to Hilton, the reason was her busy schedule:
I am very busy. Literally every day I spend in different countries, so I don’t have time to create a family, but in the end, I would like to create one.