Ex-CIA agent with the Ukrainian-Jewish descent is running for the U.S. Congress
Famous ex-agentka CIA, Valerie Plame, who is running for the U.S. Congress, said that she is of Ukrainian-Jewish origin. This writes the “Voice of America”.
She stated in her campaign video for the elections to the U.S. Congress from new Mexico .
Critics say that in this way it seeks to answer the accusations of anti-Semitism. In the video the candidate is also found inaccuracies.
“I come from Ukrainian-Jewish generation. My father was in the air force, my brother almost died in Vietnam. My service was interrupted when betrayed by my own government,” says Plame in a video called “undercover”.
A career Democrat, which now claims a seat in the Senate really ended abruptly and controversially in the early 2000s.
Working as a CIA agent undercover, Plame recommended that the administration of George W. Bush to send her then-husband, former diplomat Joseph Wilson, to Niger to check out allegations about whether the Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein tried to buy uranium for production of weapons of mass destruction. Later, in 2003, Plame-Wilson published an article in The New York Times, which questioned the reasoning of the administration on the introduction of U.S. troops in Iraq.
During the video, which she presents his own version of his biography, there is Lewis “Scooter” Libby, a senior aide to Vice-President dick Cheney, who, as she States, told journalists in private briefings that she was the one who recommended Wilson for the trip. So her cover was compromised.
Plame said she moved to new York the next day after Libby was convicted of lying before a Grand jury in the investigation into the disclosure of her name, adding that the US President Donald trump pardoned him in 2018.
Many commentators enthusiastically embraced video Plame. They are encouraged to support the policy on elections.
However, factchecker questioned the pre-election accusations by the fault of Plame Libby. In particular, the journalists denied that her name and role in the CIA, first revealed in the column of journalist Robert Novak. The review argues that the source of a journalist rather was a former Deputy Secretary of state Richard Armitage, not Libby. Armitage was not prosecuted.
Individual commentators also chided Plame that on the Ukrainian-Jewish roots, she said in response to accusations of anti-Semitism that were previously presented.
“Valerie Plame released a video for his campaign: 1. She claims to have served in Iraq and North Korea (did not serve). 2. She says she comes from “the Ukrainian-Jewish immigrant” — a response to accusations of anti-Semitism. 3. She uses the seal of the CIA. 4. Said that the purpose of her campaign to “get even” — wrote in Twitter correspondent Yashar Ali.
“Remind: Any serious article about the election campaign Valerie Plame need to be reminded that she had repeatedly retweets articles from anti-Semitic website, including articles that blamed Jews for the attack on the US on 11 September 2001, and an article entitled “American Jews — the driving force of wars,” writes the editor of Tablet Yair Rosenberg.
Plame herself said that many times already sincerely apologized for retweets of articles, and their content does not reflect his personality.
“You know, in social networks, not all carefully read it,” she said.
According to the site Peoples.ru Valerie Plame really is of Ukrainian-Jewish origin – “her great-grandfather on the paternal side was a Rabbi who emigrated from Ukraine.”