Ex-coach of “Dawn” vernydub was headed by Shakhtar
Former head coach Lugansk “Dawn” Yuri Vernidub after a brief pause in his career again started to work. Thursday, November 7, 53-year-old was presented as the new coach of the players of Soligorsk “Shakhtar”, which occupies in the championship of Belarus in third place.
In this post Vernidub, along which a neighboring country has arrived its assistant Valery Mikhailenko, Alexander Nogin and Igor Fokin, replaced Russian coach Sergei Tashueva, known for his work with Metalurh Donetsk.
Note that in connection with the procedure for obtaining a work permit in Belarus Yuriy vernydub can’t lead the team in the next League match against Slavia.
Recall that his career vernydub has played for “the Ear” (Nikopol), “Carpathian”, the Zaporozhye “metallurg” and “torpedo”, the German “Chemnitzer” and Petersburg “Zenith”, with whom he in 1999 he won the Cup of Russia.
Under the supervision of a coach recognized as the best in Ukraine in 2016 and 2018, “dawn” has extracted “bronze” of the championship of the country (in 2017), played in the final of the national Cup (in 2016) and participated twice in the group stage of the Europa League (in 2016 and 2017).
