Ex-coach of “Dynamo” called the main problem Tsygankova
Raul Riancho
The former coach of Kiev “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine Raul riancho called the main problem of the Kiev club winger Victor Tsygankov.
“One of the Ukrainian players could be successful in Spain? Mykyta Burda, Vladimir Shepelev, Victor Tsygankov could show itself in many European Championships. In particular, Spanish. But they need to work on them”, – quotes Riancho gazeta.ua.
“I also believe that good chance had Taras Stepanenko despite his age – in August must be 31.
Potential Victor Tsygankov? Has many strong qualities. A very good technique, understands football, good vision of the field. Can play in Spain, Italy or Germany. But his main problem is injuries, they interfere with Victor to develop,” – said the Spanish specialist.
We will remind, Riancho in the years 2014-2016 was the assistant coach of “Dynamo” Sergei Rebrov, and the 2016/18 seasons was assistant coach of the national team of Ukraine Andriy Shevchenko.