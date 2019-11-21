Ex Dan Balan published a sexy photo
The young singer and the girl from the past Dan Balan published a sexy photo.
Katerina Ran contrary to problems with the ligaments, as noted by the coaches of the voice of the country Tina Karol and Dima Monatic, continues to March towards glory. To participate in the vocal competition of the channel 1+1 beauty appeared on television in other countries, and then came to the Ukrainian Voice. There the Run was presented as the girl from the past that one of the judges, the Moldovan artist and Grammy nominee Dan Balan.
The victory of Katerina Ran and has not received, but found its audience. With her artist actively communicates on the page in Instagram, which often makes the publication and shares details of his personal life. Now Run posted a photo in a seductive dress with deep neckline.