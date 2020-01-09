Ex-defender “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine provoked a mass brawl in Christmas Futsal match (video)
Taras Mykhalyk
Defender “Volyn,” Taras Mykhalyk took part in the Futsal tournament “Christmas carols”, which was held in Lutsk.
36-year-old Mihalik played for the team “Pripyat” from his home town of Lyubeshov, which played against the “UK” from Mlyniv. The match ended with the victory of “Pripyat” 3:1.
In one of the segments of the meeting, the players of both teams began to behave too aggressively, unusually for Futsal match lay in tackles, even by football standards tackles was performed with gross violations of the rules.
All calmed Michalik, who probably got tired of all this mess.
Ex-player “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine simply decided to provoke a fight, for which he later deleted.
But fighting on the floor to this end.
We will add that in the final without the suspended Michalik “Pripyat” beat “Dukhche” and became the winner of the tournament for the second consecutive time.
Note that the players of the winning team looked unusual in the form of the Moscow “Locomotive” with a sponsor in the form of “Russian Railways” – Railways t-shirt.
We will remind, Moscow “railway” in the period from 2013 to 2018 was made by Michalik.