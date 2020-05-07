Ex-defender “Dynamo” is interested “Liverpool”, media
Domagoj Vida
Croatian defender of the Turkish “Besiktas” domagoj Vida can move into the camp without five minutes the champion of England “Liverpool”, reports the Turkish newspaper Yeni Asir.
The services of 31-year-old ex-player of Kiev “Dynamo” personally interested in the head coach “red” Jurgen Klopp, the newspaper notes.
According to information, Klopp is not satisfied with the play of fellow Species – Dejan Louren and German specialist is looking for an experienced player to rotate Virgil van Dyck and Joe Gomez.
Note that in the “Liverpool” is another, very reliable, Central defender Joel Matip.
We add that the Types of contract with the Turkish club expires only in two years.
We will remind, Injured almost 5 years, cemented the defense of “Dynamo” (2013 to 2017). In the Ukrainian Premier League Horvat has played 104 matches and scored 10 goals.
According to Transfermarkt transfer value Species now stands at 6.5 million euros.