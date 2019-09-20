Ex-employee of McDonald’s, which is free to feed the young Ronaldo burgers, agreed to go out with Cristiano in a restaurant (photos)
5-time winner of the “Golden ball” Cristiano Ronaldo in a recent interview said that he would like to invite to Turin or Lisbon for dinner at the restaurant the three women who fed him free burgers when the player was young and studied at the children’s football club “sporting”.
Cristiano at the age of 10 with his parents
One of these women – Paula Leka responded to the call of Cristiano and said that is one of those girls. She is now married and has two children. She would love to go out with Cristiano in a restaurant.
“They appeared in front of our restaurant, and when we had the burgers, the Manager was allowed to give their children. One of the boys was Cristiano Ronaldo, who was perhaps the most timid of them all. This happened almost every night, almost on a regular basis”, – quotes an interview with Paula Portuguese radio station Renascenca The Sun.
Paula Leka
“I remember with a smile. My son didn’t believe me and thought it was fiction, because he could not imagine his mother ever gave Cristiano Ronaldo a hamburger. My husband also knew about it. Sometimes he came to pick me up from work the night, and have seen him.
If he invited me to dinner, I would definitely go. I want to thank him and to say that for dinner we would have time to remember those times,” said Leka.