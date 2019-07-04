Ex-fiance of Pamela Anderson denies the charges of beating stars
The scandal surrounding the breakup of the Hollywood model Pamela Anderson with her ex-fiance Adil Rami is gaining momentum, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
After high-profile accusations of American beauty, domestic violence, 33-year-old could not contain his emotions and was published in Instagram angry post. To this comments the men were less emotional.
Ex-boyfriend of Pamela Anderson stated that physical violence, particularly aimed at women, it is impossible. But all that said 52-year-old model is a complete lie. The athlete also said that he would not leave it just like that and contact a lawyer for slander.
“I have no choice! I was silent and did not want to comment on the details of our lives with Pamela. And I want to say that accusations of violence are false. Those who know me, and know my values. Violence is impossible for me. If she wanted to hurt me, you chose the right way. She knows that it’s important for me to protect women from family violence. I have great respect for them. It’s disgusting on her part. I just will not leave”, – admitted the football player.