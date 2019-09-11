Ex-fiancee of Wladimir Klitschko’s flirting with the priest — brother of her boyfriend (photo)
Ex-fiancee of Wladimir Klitschko Hayden Panettiere was spotted on the streets of new York brother and her boyfriend Brian Hickerson. Zach Hickerson pastor from South Carolina, where he has a Church in the town of Greenville.
The priest and the actress behaved on the walk, very intimate: holding hands, flirting with each other, chatted, laughed and seemed to be a real couple. “She jumped on the move, making funny faces. They looked happy together,” the newspaper writes Radar Online.
The Hickerson family claims that Hayden and Zach “just friends.” And Zach arrived in new York to get a job. And Panettiere is helping him settle in an unfamiliar city. Although she only recently moved here from Los Angeles.
How to apply to the meetings Hayden and Zach Brian unknown.
