Ex-first racket of the world has allocated $ 1 million to the needy because of coronavirus in Africa
May 11, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Roger Federer
In conditions, when schools in many African countries closed in a pandemic COVID-19 Fund ex-first racket of the Swiss tennis player Roger Federer has allocated $ 1 million. to provide power to 64 thousand young children and their families in Africa, reported in the “Instagram” of the Fund.
Recall that in March 2018 Federer together with bill gates earned on the tennis court 2,5 million dollars. for African children.