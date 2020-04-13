Ex-first racket of the world has sold at auction for a t-shirt with the winning Roland Garros final, at a fabulous price

Экс-первая ракетка мира продал на аукционе футболку с победного финала Ролан Гаррос за баснословную сумму

Nadal in the same t-shirt

Ex-first racket of the world Rafael Nadal auctioned off the t-shirt, which won the final of Rolland Garros-2019 vs Dominic Thiem (6:3, 5:7, 6:1, 6:1), reports Marca.

Lot with t-shirt second racket of the world went for 20.5 million euros.

Also “the hammer” was sold with the autograph sneakers Kobe Bryant – 6 100 Euro.

In total, the auction raised nearly 143 thousand euros. The money will go to combat the effects of the pandemic coronavirus.

