Ex-first racket of the world has sold at auction for a t-shirt with the winning Roland Garros final, at a fabulous price
April 13, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Nadal in the same t-shirt
Ex-first racket of the world Rafael Nadal auctioned off the t-shirt, which won the final of Rolland Garros-2019 vs Dominic Thiem (6:3, 5:7, 6:1, 6:1), reports Marca.
Lot with t-shirt second racket of the world went for 20.5 million euros.
Also “the hammer” was sold with the autograph sneakers Kobe Bryant – 6 100 Euro.
In total, the auction raised nearly 143 thousand euros. The money will go to combat the effects of the pandemic coronavirus.