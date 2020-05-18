Ex-first racket of the world has supported the execution of people for breaking the rules of quarantine
Ex-first racket of the world, the Chilean Marcelo Rios, the only player in the history, which held the top spot of the ATP ranking in men’s singles, and won not a single career tournament “Grand slam”, published in Instagram a statement in which it expressed support for the decision of the President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte to provide the police of the country an opportunity to shoot people for violating the terms of the quarantine.
“I don’t know what the government of this country, but I think that to kill two people, not respecting the conditions of the quarantine, no one else would dare. Note this is my personal opinion: I think that, when things go out of control, you should use the most stringent methods,” wrote the 44-year-old Marcelo, nicknamed “El Chino” or simply “Chinese”.
Note that ATP has extended the suspension of the tennis tournaments until July 31.