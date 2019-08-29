Ex-footballer Arsenal boasted in videos with his girlfriend dancing Topless
The former Arsenal FC striker and national team of Denmark’s Nicklas Bendtner has posted a video dancing Topless of his girlfriend model owl Roepstorff. This writes the “Eurosport”.
It is reported that on 27 August, the owl celebrated my 27 birthday, and the striker decided to congratulate her in an unusual way.
In the background plays the song That’s Amore Dean Martin — all is very romantic.
But the lens suddenly goes owl.
By posting the video with God knows what purpose, Bendtner then it was removed, however, the movie managed to stretch other resources.
The newspaper reminds that Nicholas Bendtner was one of the best Danish strikers of his time, which is reflected in his nicknames “Lord” and “Emperor.” With 16 years he played for different teams of Arsenal. Twice was given in rent in Birmingham and Sunderland. In 2012 Dane moved to Juventus, where things were tight. It stuck for a thank striker, “playing in the national team is better than at the club.”
As previously reported “FACTS” in the past year, Nicklas Bendtner was sentenced to 50 days in prison. The reason was the inappropriate behavior of a footballer in Copenhagen, he had an argument with a taxi driver and punched him, breaking the man’s jaw. Niklas later apologized, but the punishment is not escaped.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter