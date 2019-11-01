Ex-footballer Dynamo caught by police without a license and in a stolen car (photo)
Former football player of Kiev “Dynamo” Pape Diakhate, who the “white-blue” champion of Ukraine and winner of the super Cup, became the victim of the incident with the stolen car in France, according to L’est Republicain.
35-year-old Senegalese (by the way, the 14th child in the family!), now coaching the club’s fifth French division “Luneville”, a couple of weeks ago were stopped by police behind the wheel of a Jaguar SUV with the usual road test. But, as it turned out, the former Dynamo not only forgot right — his vehicle was stolen.
In the end, Diakhate was arrested but during interrogation he has declared his innocence. According to the ex-footballer, he bought the car a few months ago in one of the showrooms Nancy and the confirmation of it gave the check.
“I’m the victim in this story. I didn’t do anything illegal. What happened to me, unfortunately, could happen to anyone. Anyone who knows me knows that I am not a thug and not a thief”, said Papa Diakhate.
35-year-old Papa Diakhate and coached a team of fifth French division
Over time, the investigators checked provided the ex-footballer’s information, she was reliable. The coach was cleared of all charges. However, the investigation continues to determine how the stolen car was for sale.
.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter