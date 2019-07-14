Ex-footballer Kiev “Dynamo” accused Putin of lying
Former football player of Kiev “Dynamo” and Italian “Milan” and now the mayor of Tbilisi Kakha Kaladze responded to the words of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin about the historical aspect of the conflict between Georgia and Abkhazia. As is known, the Russian President said that Georgia occupied Abkhazia in 1918 with German troops.
“This is not the first case when this man makes such statements and to supply the public the wrong information. We know very well our history, and know all the historical facts that have occurred over the centuries. It is clear that it conducts its policy and calls those false facts, which he wants, but we should explain to our children, our future generation, and that it was in reality, that’s important. Of course, this from our side needs to follow not only statements, but the statements and actions”, — quotes Kakha Kaladze of Georgia Online.
