Ex-Formula 1 driver and Paralympic champion remains in a coma after collision with truck
Alessandro Zanardi
Former racer of the Formula-1, CART champion and a Paralympics Alex Zanardi last Friday got hit by a truck during a informal competition, near the town of Pienza, according to “Sport-Express”.
53-year-old athlete on a manual bike left on a strip of oncoming traffic and could not avoid the collision. The truck driver is questioned by police, but, apparently, his guilt in the incident there.
Zanardi with serious injuries was taken by helicopter to hospital, where after surgery, immersed in an artificial coma. Now he is in intensive care with mechanical ventilation.
Hospital of Siena has released a new press release about the state of Alex.
According to doctors, the physical condition of the patient stable, but the situation is very serious. It will take a few days before that the experts will be able to tell whether the damaged brain of an athlete. If you manage to avoid neurological problems, Alex is waiting for multiple operations in connection with multiple fractures of the face, the newspaper reports.