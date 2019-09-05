Ex-husband Bilyk flew to Georgia with a new partner (photo)
After the second broadcast of the popular show “Dances with stars z”, which unexpectedly left the singer TAYANNA, passions run high on the floor. The scandal erupted because of the review judge Catherine Kuhar dance actress Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar, in which she mentioned his ex-wife dancer Irina Bilyk. Actress “Diesel Show” with partner did not join in the star skirmish, and went preparing for the third live “Tanzu s with a stars” abroad.
This was told in Instagram Victoria Bulitko. “We’re going to two very cool Georgian choreographers. Going to relax, go to work!”, — posted by Vic.
She also said that the idea to rehearse abroad belongs to Dicesare.
“He worked as a Director on “Dancing with the stars” in Georgia, so a well-know choreographers. He says they are very cool and exactly what we need”, — told Victoria and thanked the partner for the trip to Georgia, where she visited for the first time.
“Dima is well aware of Tbilisi, he had a lot of friends here. So nice that he had prepared this trip, removed the hotel from their friends in the center, so I fell in love with Tbilisi. We live in the center with beautiful views of the old town”, — says the actress.
Which dance couple will perform in the third broadcast on Sunday, so far kept secret.
Recall, first, the show left a bright pair of TAYANNA and Igor Kuzmenko. In an interview with “FACTS”, the singer admitted that it was this result a shock.
Igor calmly accepted the defeat and said in an interview with “FACTS” about the behind the scenes show.
