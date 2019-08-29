Ex-husband Lorak loaded with presents beloved flowers
Recently after a high-profile divorce, the former spouse of the famous singer Ani Lorak Murat Nalchajian stopped hiding their new relationship with a girl named Sania Akhmetov, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
Turkish businessman not only spoils your favorite joint trips abroad, but also loaded with presents the Sania luxurious bouquets. The girl boasted on his page in Instagram colors, which she gave Murat Nalchajian.
“Thank you, my beloved,” wrote the luckiest girl in Instagram-stories.
It should be noted that the profile of the girl is closed from prying eyes, so Murat has decided to repost to your page so fans could see how much he cares.