Ex-husband of Ani Lorak boasted that gives flowers a new lover (photo)
The ex-spouse of the Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak Murat Nalchajian that has an affair with a new lover Saniya Akhmetova, showed like he spoils her.
So, in stories Nalchajian boasted that Akhmetov thanked him for the bouquet.
“Thank you, my love”, signed Saniya bouquet.
Note that the profile of Saniya closed from prying eyes, her gratitude could only see Murat and friends, so Nalchajian corrected the situation.
Recall that not only Murat Nalchajian all trying to show that he was happy. So, Ani had an affair with the sound-producer Egor Gleb and does not get tired to brag about being loved.
Also recall that the singer had been married for 10 years. To this marriage was born a daughter, Sofia, who now lives and studies in Russia.
