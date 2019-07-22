Ex-husband of Ani Lorak hinted at a new romance

The former spouse of the famous singer Ani Lorak has hinted at a possible new romance. Just a few months ago court of Kiev officially divorced artist with Murat Nalchajian.

Ani Lorak after the divorce was left alone for a long time and got a new boyfriend. Apparently, so did her ex-lover, who is also hinted to followers on a new novel. In particular, in the “storis” through Instagram Murat Nalchajian shared with subscribers of the video with the strange girl. The pair spent time in the nightclub, and their faces businessman “decorated” with these masks, available in the app.

Former Ani Lorak and his companion danced, and at some point the girl several times Nalchajian kissed on the cheek and they are quite closely pressed to each other. However, while the entrepreneur does not comment on his personal life.