Ex-husband of Ani Lorak no more hiding your new sweetheart.
Ani Lorak and Murat Nalchajian divorced in early 2019. Six months later, after a scandalous breakup, the singer began a new relationship. Chosen one artist became a producer of Black Star Egor Gleb.
However, the former husband of the star did not spend time in vain. A few weeks ago, Murat published in instagram story video where he is dancing with a long haired stranger.
The companion of the club once again lit up social networks Nalchajian. Couple resting together in Spain, and it was there that was made by the joint staff. On pictures Samia (so called new darling Murata) embracing the beloved, and after posing against the backdrop of the beautiful architecture of Palma.
It seems that the ex-husband Lorak and his tattooed sweetheart is serious!