Ex-husband of Ani Lorak spun new Roman: looks like a new girl Turkish businessman?

In early 2019, the year of the Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak and the Turkish businessman Murat Nalchajian officially divorced. Long each other the ex-wife do not get bored soon after a divorce, the actress had an affair with the sound-producer Black Star Egor Gleb, and Murat had an affair with a Samia Akhmetova.

Бывший муж Ани Лорак закрутил новый роман: как выглядит новая девушка турецкого бизнесмена?

Recently Murat Nalchajian ceased to hide his relationship with the girl and published in his Instagram account the first photo with a new lover. Now the pair is resting on the Spanish resort of Palma de Mallorca.

“Life becomes real and amazing when you find someone who feels with you the same feelings and also looks at the future”-

signed Murat Nalchajian combines the with Samia Akhmetova.

Though the girl tagged in photos, her Instagram account was closed. Maybe she’s afraid an angry army of fans of Ani Lorak?

Rumor has it that Murat Nalchajian and Samia Akhmetov have been Dating for more than a year — since the time when the businessman was married to Ani Lorak. However, this information hasn’t been confirmed.

