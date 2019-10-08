Ex-husband of Ani Lorak, Yuri Thales shared the story of his success
Famous producer Yuri Thales, who was the first civil husband of Ani Lorak, recently gave an interview on the show “Personal territory”. Now, when the man is 58 years old, he can tell how he came to the activities of the producer, and what shenanigans he had to pull.
Before becoming a producer Yuri Thales to build a career in Magadan, it was there that he received his first major post of the engineer of the airport. After some time, he was promoted to chief of the division of special transport in the same airport. Being in such a position, the producer was able to develop a plan to fully meet the fleet airport equipment for several years. However, this scheme was not entirely legitimate.
The jury said that for his actions, and the actions of his colleagues, all of them could be put in jail. It turns out that they used in their order of cargo aircraft Il-76. All special equipment, which stood unnecessarily in the airport, they were loaded on Board the aircraft and sent to other airports where this technique was necessary. Of course not just so, and in exchange for needed special equipment, for the airport of Magadan.
If such fraud someone found out, the plant could not only one of Thales, but of all those who were involved in such illegal exchanges of technology. Yuri himself admits that he did it not for personal gain but to ensure the timely and safe flights.
These actions were not the only ideas of Yuri Thales. He said that he constantly made at meetings with suggestions to improve the quality of the airport. For all the time in Magadan, none of the aircraft suffered no damage. And never delay take off or landing due to damage special equipment.
In the early 90’s, Yuri was able to accumulate the required amount of money to open his first production center in Chernivtsi. He called him a Titan, it was there that he met his future common-law wife of Ani Lorak, which at that time was performing under his real name Carolina KUEK.