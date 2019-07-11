Ex-husband of disgraced Lolita called the cause of divorce
Ex-husband of disgraced singer Lolita Milavskaya, who has recently visited a concert in the occupied Donetsk and Luhansk for the first time commented on the divorce. Dmitry Ivanov, the fifth husband of the star, called the cause of their separation.
He believes that all the fault of the stubborn nature of Lolita, her unwillingness to accept criticism of her husband and react to it.
“Tired to redo wife. With the same success it was possible to knock on the wall of his forehead. She continued to do what he wanted”, — said Ivanov in the program of the First channel”Exclusive.” When the performer is still the beginning to listen to my husband, he already was not necessary.
Dmitry admitted that he did not intend to turn divorce into a PR campaign and to take part in a talk show on this topic. Hopes that the former wife would not discuss in public the personal experiences.
We will remind, the fifth husband of lolita’s tennis player Dmitry Ivanov, with whom she lived for 9 years in the marriage was younger than her 12 years. The first husband of the singer (maiden name native Ukraine — Gorelik) was her classmate at the Tambov Institute of culture Alexander Belyaev. Then she married a showman Alexander Tsekalo, with whom he performed a duet of “Cabaret”. Name is lolita Milyavskaya got from her fictitious spouse of Alexander also, which future star signed for the Moscow residence permit. His Lolita was seen only twice in my life — the day of registration of marriage and the date of its termination.
After parting with the father of her daughter Tsekalo, Lolita had an affair with businessman Arnold Spivakovsky. But officially married another businessman Alexander Zarubin, whom he divorced in 2009.
