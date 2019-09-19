Ex-husband of Jennifer Lopez has led the school to their children their stunning girlfriend (photo)
American singer of Puerto Rican descent, Marc Anthony, who was previously married to pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez attended Miami high school sporting event, which was attended by their 11-year-old twins Emmy and Max. A 51-year-old Anthony brought his friend, 31-year-old Italian model Raffaella Modugno, which in 2011 won a victory at the contest “Miss Curvy Italy” (which can be translated as “Miss plump and Italy”). Over the years, the shape of signorina Modugno, koora meets with mark in 2017, hasn’t deteriorated. Long-legged beauty towering over her boyfriend, was in torn jeans and a short top, exposing the stomach.
According to Daily Mail, the event was attended by herself and Lopez, along with former baseball player Alex Rodriguez who will soon become the fourth official spouse. 50-year-old Jennifer was in a denim jumpsuit. Fans found it difficult to determine which of the ladies looked spectacular.

After a divorce in 2011, mark and Jennifer have maintained friendly relations for the sake of my son and daughter. In addition to Emmy and Mark Lopez have no more children. Anthony has a grown daughter Arianna, which he gave birth out of wedlock, his ex-girlfriend, police officer Debbie Rosado. In addition, the singer has two sons from his marriage to “Miss Universe 1993” Danroy Torres. The third marriage of the singer with Venezuelan model Shannon de Lima, which lasted two years and broke up in 2016, was childless.
