Ex-husband of Julia Nachalova became the father of many children (photo)
The ex-husband of singer Julia Nachalova the player Yevgeny Aldonin became the father of many children. His wife Olga gave him a daughter. Now Eugene will bring up three children: daughter Faith from the late Julia, son Artem and a baby girl.
The baby was born on November 23, the parents named her Angelica. Mother and baby feel good, they are at home. The couple does not advertise the pregnancy and did not show photos on the network. The replenishment knew only the closest people to family.
“Know all friends and family. I had not planned to inform the media. I am now just returned home we just checked out, so I now do not have time to talk”, — said Yevgeny Aldonin in the comment TVC.
We will remind, the first wife of Yevgeny Aldonin was singer Julia Nachalova who died suddenly in March of this year. The star gave birth to daughter Faith. Five years later the marriage broke up, but the couple maintained a warm relationship. In 2014, Eugene married Olga, their oldest son Artem in October was three years old.
After the death of my mother Vera lives with her grandmother and grandfather, parents of Nachalovo. The father takes an active part in her upbringing, takes on vacations and weekends.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter