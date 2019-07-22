Ex-husband Sobchak noticed in Odessa with new lover (photo)
After the divorce, Kseniya Sobchak no longer hide his relationship with Director Konstantin Bogomolov. And her ex-husband Maxim Vitorgan, who attributed the relationship with Daria Ekamasova, had an affair with a young actress Nino Ninidze. Their relationship the couple does not advertise. But they were seen together at social events. Recently Maxim with young lover noticed in Odessa. Saw them in trendy Dvor 12, where they both published photos on social networks.
In a Telegram-channel “to Just about anyone…” was a photo of a couple by the pool. In the picture of Nino in a swimsuit sunning on a beach chair, and the Director stood beside her, intending to approach the man, like the actor from “the Quartet And” Rostislav Hait.
Maxim shared a photo to the pool where in the frame accidentally hit a woman’s leg.
Nino maxima are younger than 19 years. Comment on personal life, she refuses, only confirmed that it is now busy with her divorce from her husband Cyril Pletnev, who left in may this year.
The birthday of actress Vitorgan published a sensual photo of the birthday girl appeared at the holiday party.
