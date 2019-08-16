Ex-husband Vitorgan Sobchak introduced their son with a new lover (photo)
Roman’s ex-husband Ksenia Sobchak Maxim Vitorgan with a young actress Nino Ninidze has moved to a new level. Earlier the couple was spotted together in Odessa, and now they went on a joint trip to Greece. And although the common Maxim pictures and Nino no followers at Instagram noticed that the lovers at the same time share photos from the same places.
Maxim and Nino two had a romance in the Greek Islands. The actress published her photos on a yacht in a swimsuit. On pictures Maxim in the frame was the only female hand.
Then the lovers went to Cyprus. In new photo appeared Maxim children from a previous relationship. Happy father posing with a two-year Plato on hand, there are children from his first marriage, 23-year-old Paulina and 18-year-old Daniel.
“It seems that everything goes to the fact that in old age obopyutsya… “—with humor signed photo Vitorgan. The gathered many positive reviews. Not left unattended and mother of Plato Ksenia Sobchak, who spends a vacation with Konstantinom Bogomolov. “All what a wonderful”she commented. What can I say — high.
Nino posted a photo with her three-year-old Sasha, whom she bore in a marriage with actor Kirill Pletnev. Pair is now in the process of divorce.
All the kids are getting along well and became friends with a new lover Vitorgan. 23-year-old Polina and 28-year-old Nino looks like the same age, they have fun and hone acting skills.
It is worth noting that Maxim did not confirm or deny an affair with Nino. In their posts on the social network, he only hinted at the cause of the break with Sobchak.
“Look for someone with whom to be silent and not to speak. For someone alone, and not in the hustle and bustle. Who’s ready to get out ahead only when a frontal attack is the one who is always ready by the time the frontal attack, as a rule, serves as the clerk of the enemy. And run from those who abhors a vacuum — that without it there “black holes”, sucking in everything living and inanimate has long been. They, at first glance, it rages, but in fact there is no life, no space, no time as a category. And after “black holes” there is no-thing. No content or trace. And it is thought by reading just the first 50 pages of “Short answers to big questions” of Stephen Hawking. What will happen next? Never before theoretical physics was not so close to man,” wrote Maxim.
Xenia is, it seems, does not hurt. In any case, she does not respond to cues. The TV presenter is happy in a new relationship and preparing for the wedding with Bogomolov, which, according to rumors, will be held on September 13. They say that the date of marriage has accelerated the pregnancy Xenia. In the last picture Sobchak members considered rounded tummy.
