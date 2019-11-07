Ex-lead singer of One Direction Liam Payne has called fatherhood “the most terrible thing in the world”
At 23, Liam Payne had a son. It turns out that fatherhood at such a young age for him was a daunting task. About this singer said in a recent interview for MTV.
Two years ago Liam and his ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole became parents — they had a son Bear. After a time, Paine decided to share experiences and to talk about what it’s like to be a dad at 23. Singer argues that the birth of a child greatly changed him.
At first it seems like the scariest thing in the world, because you think, “Oh God, I gotta take care of this baby”,
recalls Liam.
Young dad always had to learn something, because now he had to think for two and be mindful of the fact that it is necessary for the baby.
Do you think that once I get all the answers, but it’s not, because you’re still trying to figure it out,
— he shared.
However, no test could not become a hindrance to true father’s love. Now Payne is sincerely grateful to fate for the opportunity to be a father.
I think that raising a child gives you the opportunity to be better, and would be foolish if you do not seize this chance
— said Liam.
Recall that mother and baby Cheryl Cole the musician broke up a year ago. Cole was older than Liam for 10 years, but the age difference did not bother him. Old lovers say that after a breakup, they have maintained friendly relations. According to them, the Bear stands for Liam and Cheryl in the first place is for the parents whole world.