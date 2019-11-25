Ex-member of Spice Girls Melanie brown was faced with a lack of money and lack of work in the United States
Singer Melanie brown announced his intention to leave the USA back to the UK. The former participant of group Spice Girls are faced with lack of money and lack of job offers.
The last major project for Mel b was the show “America’s got talent”, where she occupied the judgment seat. Since then, however, serious offers former Spice Girls star has not been received, and its financial resources are gradually diminishing. In addition, in February 2020 by the end of the suit and the action open for an artist visa, so to live and work in the U.S., it will not. It is noted that already about a year, Melanie brown there is in this country a permanent source of income.
To leave for Britain the former Spice Girls star is hoping along with his daughter from his marriage with Stephen Belafonte. She has no doubt that the home will be able to earn more and provide an heir.