Ex-member of the British boy band Blue Duncan James has unveiled her boyfriend
Duncan James has posted a pretty picture with someone in a photoblog.
The artist, who in 2009 admitted to his bisexuality, now said that he is proud that he is gay. He reported about it on the page in Instagram. 41-year-old James posted a nice picture of posing with her lover, Brazilian Rodrigo Flight.
In pictures partners touching touching noses. “So a beautiful person inside and out. Thank you, Rodrigo, that made me smile,” commented Duncan photo.
After such frankness James was supported by many of his colleagues and fans. He could not resist not to thank them for their concern on Twitter
“Yesterday I posted this photo in his Insta and couldn’t even imagine that amount of feedback and love from people. I’ve identified myself as gay for many years because of my personal problems with coming out. But finally I’m happy to be myself and the guy next to me makes me proud that I’m gay,” the singer admitted.
Note that Duncan James from his former girlfriend Claire Granger has a daughter named Tiana fin. Granger became pregnant after a brief revival of their relationship and gave birth to a daughter in early 2005.