Ex-member of the “X-factor” gave birth to a child from beating her Russian singer
Ukrainian singer Susanna Warnin, member of the Russian group “Malbec”, which a year ago said that her husband and the frontman of the band the novel Warnin beat her, gave birth to his first child.
This is evidenced by the posts by Suzanne in social networks. A few days ago she published pregnant photos. “Well, now, in the new status I’m just sharing photos of your pregnant, beautiful female beings”, wrote Varnina.
And later wrote: “Mother today, mother every day”.
Note that in October last year, Suzanne said from the stage: “I am crying tears of salt, because Rum was hitting me. And I’m divorcing him”.
The pair later reconciled, Suzanne became pregnant, and this summer once said about divorce. Then the novel and Susanna are friends again, but not yet living together.
Suzanne was born in Kerch. In 2010, she participated in the show “X-factor” and all will remember his vivid rendition of the song Beyonce — Halo.
