Ex-midfielder of “Shakhtar” called the most difficult away matches in the English Premier League
Fred
The Brazilian legionary of “Manchester United” Fred’s looking forward to the restart of the English Premier League. Including matches outside old Trafford.
The ex-player of Shakhtar Donetsk of the most difficult venues in England highlighted the clubs in the North West, regardless of whether it was “the Manchester Derby” or a trip to Merseyside.
“Playing Liverpool is always difficult, be it a match against “Liverpool” and “Everton”. Local fans was a lot of pressure on me.
Derby against city – also tough matches, with a more hostile atmosphere. But our fans are always present, even on away matches, and this ultimately helps us,” said Fred Sport Witness.
Recall that in the current season of the Premier League the 27-year-old Fred played in 23 matches for Manchester United.