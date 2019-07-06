Ex-participant of “VIA gra” presented a new hit
A few months after the premiere of the debut, ex-member of the popular cult band “VIA Gra” Anastasia Kozhevnikova presented on its official YouTube channel a new song called “like you”, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to womanel.com.
“So how are you” is a story about girls who have experienced unhappy love, but after that, only stronger and wiser and no longer willing to love blindly,” − commented on his new single, 26-year-old actress.
Admirers of the pop diva has managed to listen to the new audiorate and immediately responded with enthusiastic reviews: “Very cool song! Super!”, “The first time caught, good”, “the Song is very beautiful, she immediately my heart sunk” (spelling and punctuation of the author’s – approx. ed.).
We invite you now to rate the music new ex-vagrancy. Sure, this song will be another hit Nasty and takes a high line in the music rankings.