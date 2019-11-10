Ex-player “Dynamo” and “Karpaty” has established a unique record of the Spanish La Liga (video)
Lucas Perez
In the framework of the 13th round of the championship of Spain, met the neighbours in standings – “Alaves” and “Valladolid”.
The duel at stadium “Mendizorroza” ended unconditional victory of the “alavesa” 3:0.
A goal for the Basque club scored the first-half, Tomas Pina and Lucas Perez Martinez.
It is noteworthy that, scoring his goal from the penalty spot in the 75th minute, Lucas Perez has set a unique record in La Liga.
The fact that ex-player “Dynamo” and “Karpaty” became the first player to score in seven La Liga matches in a row for two different clubs.
This season pérez has consistently distinguished himself from the 7th to the 13th tours.
We will remind, four years ago, Lucas scored in the first 7 games with Deportivo.
The match review “Alaves” – “Valladolid” – on the website of the official broadcaster of La Liga.