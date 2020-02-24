Ex-player “Dynamo” became the instigator of the fight in the Istanbul Derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce (video)
February 24, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Younes Belhanda
In the 23rd round of the Turkish super League, as always struggling for the highest places of Istanbul “Fenerbahce” and “Galatasaray” held-to-head battle.
Guests, which were made by the team with the Galata district, for the first time in 21 years won away 3:1 victory.
At the end of the hot Derby team staged a brawl, instigated by ex-player “Dynamo” Younes Belhanda, protecting at the moment, the colors of “Galatasaray”.
Belhanda in an aggressive manner alienated Denise Toruca, after which midfielder of the hosts went to sort things out with Younes.
Among all players started the brawl, which resulted Belhanda and Turok were removed from the field.