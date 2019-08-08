Ex-player “Dynamo” brought Galatasaray Turkish super Cup (video)
August 8, 2019
Yesterday in the Turkish capital Ankara in the sports arena “Argaman” was the super Cup match, which the champion and the Cup winner of a country – Galatasaray met with the finalist of the Cup of the 2018/19 season and the former club of Ukrainian Yevhen Seleznyov – “Akhisar Belediyespor”.
Thanks to the only goal scored in the 39th minute, the former football player of “Dynamo” Younes Belhanda “Galatasaray” in a record 16th time he won the super Cup of Turkey.
We will add that “Dynamo” has received from Galatasaray bonus of half a million euros thanks to the Moroccan striker.
A review of the match on the website of the official broadcaster of the tournament Turkuvaz.
