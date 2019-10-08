Ex-player “Dynamo” called Ukraine “a lonely place”
Betão
The former defender of Kiev “Dynamo” Betao has told about racism in Ukraine during performances for Dynamo.
“One day I was in the market and are faced with a grandmother and her granddaughter. I apologized in Russian, and the girl looked at me with great surprise. When I went on, she said, “Grandma, black man speaks Russian”.
I looked at them, laughed and went on,” – said the Brazilian in an interview with UOL.
“It was a lonely place. People saw me black guy with the car. They looked at me, then at the car then looked to the car on me a few times. And said nothing,” – said betão.
This 35-year-old also emphasizes that Ukraine is not the worst against blacks, for example, than in Europe or Brazil.
The question was called whether it ever on Brazilian stadiums, he briefly replied: “it is. The monkey”.
Recall, Betao played for Dynamo from 2008 to 2013 and in 2015. With Dynamo he won 5 national Championships.
With 2016, he plays for the Brazilian “Avai”.