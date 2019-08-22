Ex-player “Dynamo” – the favorite for the position of head coach of the Olympic
Goran Sablich
With high probability the vacant post of coach of Olimpik Donetsk may take the former defender of Kiev “Dynamo” Goran sablic, according to former press attache of the Donetsk club Barkov.We will remind, the Croatian in the period from 2002 to 2010, defended the colors of “Dynamo”, which is 4 times won the championship and the Cup of the country.
During the coaching career of 40-year-old opponent had to work with such teams as “Split” (Croatia) and “široki Brijeg” (Bosnia and Herzegovina), which won the Cup of the country.
Last job was a Sheriff.
Note that on August 24 the “Olympic” will meet with “Dynamo” within the framework of the 5th round of the Premier League.
Earlier, Olympic was dismissed from his post as head coach of the Brazilian júlio césar.