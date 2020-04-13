Ex-player “Dynamo” took the third place in the poll for best football player of Belarus of all time
Valentin Belkevich
Belarusian newspaper Pressball conducted a survey among sports journalists for the title of best football player of Belarus of all time
Third place went to the legendary football player of Kiev “Dynamo” Valentin Belkevich, who died August 1, 2014.
We will remind, Belkevich from 1996 to 2007, defended the colors of Dynamo and was a symbol of “Dynamo” 2000-ies.
The first place the Belarusian sports journalists gave the Vice-champion of Europe in 1988 in the USSR national team, former player of “Dinamo-Minsk” and “Juventus” Sergey Aleynikov, who in 1990, together with the Bianconeri won the UEFA Cup and the Coppa Italia.
Ex-player of “Barcelona” and London “Arsenal” Alexander Gleb, is situated on the second line rating.
Silver medalist of European championship 1988 Sergey Gotsmanov took 4-th place, and Alexander Prokopenko – 5-E.