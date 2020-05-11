Ex-player “Dynamo” was arrested for trying to kill wife
Ognjen Vukojevic with his wife and son
Ex-player “Dynamo” Ognjen Vukojevic was arrested at home in Croatia for threatening to kill his wife, according to Croatia’s sportske online.jutarnji.hr.
Vukojevic came home drunk and started threatening his wife, with whom married in 2016 and her sister and mother to kill them, clarifies the issue.
Arrived at the scene the police raided the 36-year-old ex-football player to find out if he had a weapon.
Vukojevic, who currently is the head coach of the Junior (U-20) national team of Croatia, was arrested. Against him opened a criminal case.
Later, prosecutors released Ognina. However, he was forbidden to visit my own house in Tuškanac and get closer to your wife at a distance less than 200 meters.
He Vukojevic in the comments to sportske.jutarnji.hr. said that he hoped soon to resolve this situation in the family.
“I can confirm that due to disagreements with my wife, I had an interview at the public Prosecutor’s office. I was released with the obligation that as long as these disagreements are fully resolved, we should not live in the same house.
I believe that we will soon resolve this situation in the circle of our family and until then I ask you to understand the need to preserve our family Affairs in our four walls”, – quotes the edition of Vukojevic.
We will remind, fire defended the colors of Dynamo from 2008 to 2015, spending for the “white-blue” 141 the match, scored 10 goals.