Ex-player “Metalist” beat the record Series And the twenty-first century
Alejandro Gomez
Yesterday in the framework of the 29th round of the Serie A in Bergamo Atalanta quite confidently beat the recent winners of the Cup of Italy – Napoli, the Neapolitans scoring two unanswered goals and entrenched in fourth place in the standings.
One of the assists on account of Alejandro Gomez. Therefore, the 32-year-old Argentinian brought the number of his assists in the season to 15 and broke the record this century compatriot Ezekiela LAVEZZI, who scored 14 assists in the 2010/11 season, according to Squawka.
Recall Gomez in season 2013/14 played for Metalist Kharkiv and played in 23 games in which he scored 3 goals. Alejandro is a bronze medalist of the championship of Ukraine.