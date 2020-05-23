Ex-player “Metalist” committed suicide
Zakarpattia Mrdakovich
Former Serbian footballer Kharkov “Metalist” Zakarpattia Mrdakovich committed suicide on 39-m to year of life, according to sportske.net.
According to numerous eyewitnesses, Mrdakovich committed suicide in a rented apartment in the centre of Belgrade, shooting himself in the head with a pistol.
Recall Mrdakovich played for Kharkiv since 2005 and 2006. For “yellow-blue” Serb played 24 matches, scoring 6 goals.
In addition to the “Metalist” Mrdakovich played for many European clubs, including Belgian “Anderlecht” and “Gent” Austrian “RB Salzburg”, the Portuguese “Vitoria”, Israeli “Maccabi” tel Aviv, as well as several teams from Greece, Serbia, China and Cyprus.
Mrdakovich was a member of the Beijing 2008 Olympic games. On account of his 9 games for the youth national team of Yugoslavia.
During his career he scored 150 goals in 397 games.