Ex-player national team of Ukraine refused to join the coaching staff of the Moscow “Dynamo”
Andriy Voronin
The former striker of the national team of Ukraine Andriy Voronin refused the offer to join the coaching staff of the Moscow “Dynamo”, reports xsport.ua.
40-year-old native of Odessa refused to join the coaching staff 11-multiple Champions of the USSR, citing work in the national team, where he works as a coach-selectionist.
Recall Voronin played for the Dynamo for four seasons, scoring 22 goals in 80 matches.
Note for the Moscow Dynamo from the summer plays the pupil of Donetsk “Shakhtar” Ivan Ordets.
