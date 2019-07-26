Ex-player national team of Ukraine refused to join the coaching staff of the Moscow “Dynamo”

| July 26, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

Экс-футболист сборной Украины отказался войти в тренерский штаб московского "Динамо"

Andriy Voronin

The former striker of the national team of Ukraine Andriy Voronin refused the offer to join the coaching staff of the Moscow “Dynamo”, reports xsport.ua.

40-year-old native of Odessa refused to join the coaching staff 11-multiple Champions of the USSR, citing work in the national team, where he works as a coach-selectionist.

Recall Voronin played for the Dynamo for four seasons, scoring 22 goals in 80 matches.

Note for the Moscow Dynamo from the summer plays the pupil of Donetsk “Shakhtar” Ivan Ordets.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.