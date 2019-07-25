Ex-player of “Liverpool” requires WADA 13 million pounds because of an error in urine samples
July 25, 2019
Mamadou Sakho
The defender of “crystal Palace” Mamadou Sakho has sued the World anti-doping Agency (WADA) with a view to 13 million pounds due to errors in the doping test, reports The Telegraph.
This is the sum of estimated French the damage to his image.
Recall that in the spring of 2016 one of the doping samples Sako speaking at that time Liverpool showed the presence of fat burning of the drug, with the result that he missed the Europa League final against Sevilla (1:3) and was not included in the national team of France at home European Championships in 2016.
Later, Sako was exonerated, but the disciplinary Committee of UEFA said that was found Mamadou fat burning drug is not included in the prohibited list.
