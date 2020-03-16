Ex-player of “Liverpool” scored a spectacular own goal in the championship of Ukraine (video)

Martin Skrtel

In the 26th round of the Turkish super League was held the Central match, where he met the two leaders of the championship – “Rostov” took “Istanbul Basaksehir”.

On 56 minutes the visitors efforts of the ex-player of “Chelsea” Demba BA went ahead 0:1.

However, after 7 minutes in the developments in the field, joined by another former player of the English Premier League Martin Skrtel, in his time defended the colors of “Liverpool”.

When submitting Trabzonspor a corner-kick 35-year-old Slovak as always perfectly chosen position, a high jump and his head sent a ball in own gate – 1:1.

The match ended in a draw – 1:1.

