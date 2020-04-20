Ex-player of Shakhtar beat most any other player in the top 5 leagues of Europe
Fred
Midfielder “Manchester United” Fred demonstrates is not the best statistical performance of the game in defense this season.
According to WhoScored, the 27-year-old Brazilian beat most among players in the top 5 European leagues.
It is noted that the opponents “are” Fred’s an average of three times per match.
In turn, the percentage of successful selections the Brazilian is only 42.8%.
Recall that the transfer of Fred at old Trafford came to fruition in the summer of 2018. For him, Manchester United paid Shakhtar Donetsk £ 47 million.
This season, the 27-year-old Brazilian has played for English club 39 matches, his two goals and giving four assists.
We will add that in the summer the company Fred in “Manunited” can be another player of “Shakhtar”.